Friends of Montello Public Library to hold silent auction this weekend
The Friends of the Montello Public Library, 128 Lake Court, Montello, will host its annual silent auction from 1-5 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
There are more than 150 items up for bid, including gift cards, gift certificates, baskets, handmade items, collectibles and more.
High bids will be determined at 3 p.m. and winning bids will be available for pick-up from 3-4 p.m. Saturday and during regular library hours the following week on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The library will be closed for the Thanksgiving weekend.
For more information, call 608-297-7544.
