Montello school custodian named one of state's best
Montello school custodian named one of state's best

Custodian of the Year

Pictured, from left, are Gregg Krueger, Montello School District custodian Bill Moyers, Gene Hutchings, Rick Retelle and Brian Crawford on Feb. 4.

 MARGGIE BANKER/Contributed

William Moyers, custodian at Montello School District, was named one of four Wisconsin Custodians of the Year by the Wisconsin Association of School Business Officials on Feb. 4.

Moyers was selected as an exemplary employee and holds the position of district daytime custodian which means he is the only custodian working during the school day for the entire district.

He works voluntary undocumented hours, responds to any weekend emergencies, handles custodial inventory management and control, trains new substitute custodians and partners with teachers for special projects. He also reads to young students and is an active member on many district committees.

