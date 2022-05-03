 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MOO-DAY Brunch set for June18

The Columbia County - MOO-DAY Brunch will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at Manthe Paulson Farms with Junior and Sherri Manthe, Melvin and Tracy Paulson and family at 4083 Manthe Road, DeForest.

The menu includes Pizza Hut pizza, grilled cheese, milk, yogurt, cheese, and ice cream sundaes. Admission is $8 for ages 11 years to adults, $5 for ages 4-10 and free for ages 3 and younger with paying adult $1 discount with a non-perishable food item donation - one per person.

Activities include entertainment, antique tractors, pedal tractor pull, wagon rides, balloon artist, children's games, petting zoo, and cloggers.

For more information, contact Debi Stiemke at 608-635-2858, Marianne McMillan at 608-697-1152.

