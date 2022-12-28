Moody’s upgrades village of Prairie du Sac rating

On Dec. 19, Moody’s Investors Services of New York, upgraded the village of Prairie du Sac’s general obligation debt rating to Aa3 from A1. The rating reflects the village’s ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations.

In its decision, Moody’s stated, The Aa3 issuer rating reflects the village’s sound financial position, small but stable economic base outside of Madison, and long-term liability and fixed cost burdens that will remain moderate despite planned borrowing. The village’s financial position is sound across all funds – governmental and business-type enterprises. Business-type enterprises refers to the village’s electric, sewer, water, and storm water utilities.