 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Moody’s upgrades village of Prairie du Sac rating

  • 0

Moody’s upgrades village of Prairie du Sac rating

On Dec. 19, Moody’s Investors Services of New York, upgraded the village of Prairie du Sac’s general obligation debt rating to Aa3 from A1. The rating reflects the village’s ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations.

In its decision, Moody’s stated, The Aa3 issuer rating reflects the village’s sound financial position, small but stable economic base outside of Madison, and long-term liability and fixed cost burdens that will remain moderate despite planned borrowing. The village’s financial position is sound across all funds – governmental and business-type enterprises. Business-type enterprises refers to the village’s electric, sewer, water, and storm water utilities.

Village administrator Alan Wildman attributed the upgraded rating to the village’s fiscal policies and long-term financial planning.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Waupun declares snow emergency

WAUPUN — Waupun Mayor Rohn Bishop has declared a snow emergency in the city of Waupun effective through 6 p.m. Saturday. The National Weather …

PETS OF WEEK: Pluto and Felicia

PETS OF WEEK: Pluto and Felicia

Pluto is a 1-year-old medium, mixed breed dog, surrendered because his owner was no longer able to keep him. Pluto is a super sweet boy, very …

Veterans honored with wreaths

Veterans honored with wreaths

On Dec. 17, the Fay-Robinson Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution participated in the Wreaths Across Am…

Students earn nursing degrees

Students earn nursing degrees

Madison College – Reedsburg Campus recognizes the fall 2022 graduates of the Associate Degree Nursing program with a pinning ceremony on Dec. …

PETS OF WEEK: Diamond and Chevy

PETS OF WEEK: Diamond and Chevy

Diamond is a 6-year-old Labrador retriever/hound mix. She is a very sweet girl who loves attention and loves to please. Diamond was surrendere…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News