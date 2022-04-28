Abby Moon, of Baraboo, studying physical education at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, was among 11 honorees at the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association 2022 Student Awards for Excellence held March 5. She won second-place in Television Programming, Non-play-by-play for Warhawk Sports Saturday. For more information, visit uwwtv.org.
Moon takes second in broadcasting
