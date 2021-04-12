 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Moovin’ Mini celebrates National Grilled Cheese Day
0 comments

Moovin’ Mini celebrates National Grilled Cheese Day

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Moovin’ Mini celebrates National Grilled Cheese Day

Moovin’ Mini delivered homemade grilled cheese sandwiches to the employees of Synergy Metalworks, LLC in Baraboo to celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day on April 12.

 KIMBERLY EVERT Contributed

Moovin’ Mini, a car designed to look like a dairy cow, delivered homemade grilled cheese sandwiches to the employees of Synergy Metalworks, LLC in Baraboo to celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day on April 12.

“Everybody loves a good grilled cheese sandwich, and we thought it would be fun to incorporate local businesses in our celebration”, states Kimberly Evert, Mini Crew Member. “I picked up muenster and cheddar cheese from Carr Valley Cheese in Sauk City, sourdough bread from Neat-o’s Bake Shoppe in Baraboo and had butter donated by a local dairy farm, United Dreams Dairy LLC.”

For more information or to book time for a visit, see https://moovinmini.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WRAP art exhibit on now
Community

WRAP art exhibit on now

On display at the Drury Gallery in Portage Center for the Arts, is the seventh annual Wisconsin Regional Art Program exhibit, featuring the wo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News