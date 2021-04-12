Moovin’ Mini celebrates National Grilled Cheese Day

Moovin’ Mini, a car designed to look like a dairy cow, delivered homemade grilled cheese sandwiches to the employees of Synergy Metalworks, LLC in Baraboo to celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day on April 12.

“Everybody loves a good grilled cheese sandwich, and we thought it would be fun to incorporate local businesses in our celebration”, states Kimberly Evert, Mini Crew Member. “I picked up muenster and cheddar cheese from Carr Valley Cheese in Sauk City, sourdough bread from Neat-o’s Bake Shoppe in Baraboo and had butter donated by a local dairy farm, United Dreams Dairy LLC.”