Moraine Park and UW-Oshkosh sign articulation agreement

FOND DU LAC — Moraine Park Technical College and the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh signed an articulation agreement on Aug. 12 allowing students pursuing associate of arts and associate of science liberal arts degrees to seamlessly transfer from Moraine Park and continue their education at UW-Oshkosh with confirmed junior status.

Moraine Park will offer AA and AS liberal arts degrees beginning this fall.

“The agreement demystifies transfer and creates a smoother transition from the technical college to the university by guaranteeing that not only certain courses transfer but also that they count toward the university's general education requirements,” said Andy Leavitt, UW-Oshkosh chancellor. "This helps students complete their bachelor’s degree in a timely manner. And it, ultimately, helps us in our critical efforts to raise the level of educational attainment in the region."

“By starting an education at Moraine Park, students can get their general studies completed for a fraction of the cost, with smaller class sizes, extensive student support, and guaranteed transfer credits to one of our partner schools,” Dr. Fred Rice, associate vice president of academics at Moraine Park, said.