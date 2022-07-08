Moraine Park hosts public comment on Monday

FOND DU LAC — The Moraine Park Technical College District Board will hold a public hearing at its board meeting at 5:15 p.m. Monday at the Fond du Lac Campus, 235 N. National Ave., to provide comments or feedback regarding the college’s intent to borrow $55 million to enhance campus learning spaces to meet future student and regional workforce needs.

If successful, the $55 million referendum will allow Moraine Park to borrow funds to enhance and grow Moraine Park facilities to meet the needs of business and industry in the region through four major projects.

Under the proposed $55 million facilities enhancement plan, annual property taxes would increase by $21 per $100,000 of property value - $1.75 per month - for the next 20 years.

For more information on this project, visit morainepark.edu/future.