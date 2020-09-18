Moraine Park Technical College extends restrictions

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Moraine Park Technical College has extended the limited campus accessibility restrictions until at least Jan. 4, 2021.

In early June, Moraine Park announced its five-phased reopening plan and has safely and successfully transitioned through each phase. The college is still expecting to enter phase five as planned, on Oct. 1, with this revision.

While the College will remain closed to the general public, this change will not affect MPTC classes, events and activities. As this date gets closer, college leaderships will reevaluate the opening date following the health department's metrics and guidelines.

For more information, visit morainepark.edu/coronavirus.