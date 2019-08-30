{{featured_button_text}}
30% more people served dinner

The Neighborhood Table Meal held Aug. 26 at Depot Park served 30% more meals than in July. The next meal will be held Sept. 30 at Rio Middle School/High School, 411 Church St, Rio.

 STEPHEN CUTSFORTH/Contributed
