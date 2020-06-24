MORE PICKLEBALL PLAYERS NEEDED
The City of Reedsburg has two marked pickleball courts at the Oak Park location. Two or four players can engage in a game, four players are better with less movement amongst the players. The game is played to a score of 11. Rich Braun and his eldest grandson-Ethan Braun have been playing at Oak Park and would like to have more players. The Braun’s play at least two games or a total of 1 hour twice a week. To get involved locally, contact Rich Braun at 608-495-6117, or email richbraun70@gmail.com.

 RICH BRAUN/Contributed

