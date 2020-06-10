More residents now qualify at pantry
0 comments

More residents now qualify at pantry

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Baraboo Food Pantry is able to offer more Sauk County households the Grade-A foods provided by the United States Department of Agriculture as the qualifying income threshold has been adjusted.

The pantry is an authorized food distributor in the Emergency Food Assistance Program and can now provide no-cost groceries for households that have incomes up to 300% of the federal poverty level. People who have lost jobs or income may obtain a monthly share of American-grown meat, vegetables, fruit, juice, and more from a TEFAP food pantry.

Enrollment is confidential and simple. The panty at 100 South Blvd. in the St. Vincent de Paul building, is open from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays and Thursdays, and from 9-11 a.m. the first and third Saturdays of the month. Food will be provided on the day of application, and once each month as long as the household’s income qualifies them to participate. Proof of address and identification are required; proof of income is not.

Households participating in other food programs such as Food Share, WIC or school nutrition may also participate in TEFAP without affecting their ability to qualify for those programs.

Pantry volunteers are providing “no contact” food distribution during the COVID-19 pandemic by enrolling households and distributing groceries outdoors to minimize health risks. In many locations, applicants and participants remain in their cars for service.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

MATC partners with MSOE

Madison College students who earn an associate degree in a technical field will now be eligible to transfer to Milwaukee School of Engineering…

Community

Covid-19 testing offered

Covid-19 testing will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at Reedsburg Ambulance, 230 Railroad St. This is a drive-thru test, r…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News