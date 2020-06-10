More residents now qualify at pantry

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Baraboo Food Pantry is able to offer more Sauk County households the Grade-A foods provided by the United States Department of Agriculture as the qualifying income threshold has been adjusted.

The pantry is an authorized food distributor in the Emergency Food Assistance Program and can now provide no-cost groceries for households that have incomes up to 300% of the federal poverty level. People who have lost jobs or income may obtain a monthly share of American-grown meat, vegetables, fruit, juice, and more from a TEFAP food pantry.

Enrollment is confidential and simple. The panty at 100 South Blvd. in the St. Vincent de Paul building, is open from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays and Thursdays, and from 9-11 a.m. the first and third Saturdays of the month. Food will be provided on the day of application, and once each month as long as the household’s income qualifies them to participate. Proof of address and identification are required; proof of income is not.

Households participating in other food programs such as Food Share, WIC or school nutrition may also participate in TEFAP without affecting their ability to qualify for those programs.

Pantry volunteers are providing “no contact” food distribution during the COVID-19 pandemic by enrolling households and distributing groceries outdoors to minimize health risks. In many locations, applicants and participants remain in their cars for service.