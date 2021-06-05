More services added to Medical Office Building space

Beginning in July, Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam will provide family medicine, dermatology and chiropractic care in newly renovated space on the fourth floor of the medical office building adjacent to the hospital at 705 S. University Ave. in Beaver Dam.

“Having more primary and specialty care so close to hospital services like medical imaging and lab is a benefit to our community, patients and staff,” said Angelia Foster, Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam’s chief administrative officer.

The Beaver Dam primary care clinic, including providers Sharon Smith, Cheryl Butler, and Mary Ann Chambers, will move from the current space in the Warren Street Building and Dr. Lindsey Buswell Clearly will relocate from her practice in Juneau, which will close, to the new Beaver Dam location.

Dr. Kirsten Carly Webb’s Dermatology practice and Dr. Benjamin Shier’s chiropractic practice will also transition to the centrally located space in Suite 400 of the medical office building. New pain management services are also expected to be added to the location later this summer.

For more information, visit bdch.com/clinics.