More than $246,000 in emergency relief awarded to 43 nonprofits
Across Wisconsin, 43 libraries, historical societies, museums and other nonprofits were awarded Wisconsin Humanities CARES Relief Grant emergency funding to support their operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a July 30 press release. Federal funding for these grants was received by the Wisconsin Humanities Council from the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act economic stabilization plan appropriated by the U.S. Congress.
The 43 grants awarded this week were the second round of the Wisconsin Humanities CARES Relief Grant program. The following local organizations were awarded grants this week, Spring Green Community Library and Tomah Area Historical Society, Inc.
