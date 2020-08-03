More than $246,000 in emergency relief awarded to 43 nonprofits  

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

43 nonprofits in state receive nearly $250K in relief funds

MADISON — Across Wisconsin, 43 libraries, historical societies, museums and other nonprofits were awarded Wisconsin Humanities CARES Relief Grant emergency funding to support their operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a July 30 press release. Federal funding for these grants was received by the Wisconsin Humanities Council from the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act economic stabilization plan appropriated by the U.S. Congress.

The 43 grants awarded this week were the second round of the Wisconsin Humanities CARES Relief Grant program. The first round awarded more than $300,000 to 49 cultural nonprofits. Wisconsin Humanities CARES Relief Grants were awarded to organizations with annual expenses of $500,000 or less and support nonprofits’ general operating costs rather than specific programs. The following local organizations were awarded grants this week, Marsh Haven Nature Center and Markesan Public Library.