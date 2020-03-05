Mossman to speak at Badger History Museum

The Badger History Group will host natural scientist, historian, educator, activist, ornithologist Mike Mossman for a discussion on the origin and early days of the Badger History Group during the tumult that followed the announcement that Badger Army Ammunition Plant would close. The group played an important role on the Badger Reuse Committee.

By gathering and telling stories it helped the regional community understand the variety of important roles the site played in human and natural history, and to come to terms with its legacy of deep and conflicting emotional scars. This helped develop a foundation of common ground and trust on which to plan for the site’s future.

The meeting is planed for 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at The Museum of Badger Army Ammunition, located at the former main gateway to the plant on Highway 12.