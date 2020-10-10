Mover over Day set for Oct. 17

The Columbus Fire Department reminds drivers that National Move Over Day is scheduled for Oct. 17, where drivers are asked to move over and slow down when approaching stopped emergency responders, tow trucks, utility, public work, county highway, or maintenance vehicles with warning lights flashing.

“At every accident we respond to, whether on a highway or a local road, we actually have two scenes to worry about, the actual accident scene we were called to, plus dealing with passing motorists as they approach the scene and drive by,” said Lt. Jerrod Fox, public information officer.

Safety zones are set up to protect men and women working at the scene. There have been a few instances this past year that the safety cones have been run over and hit by vehicles not paying attention to the roadway, not merging over to one lane soon enough, or just going too fast coming up to the accident scene.