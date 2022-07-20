Movie premieres at PCA on Saturday, July 30

Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., will premiere the independent film, “The Faces of New York City” at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 30 in the Drury Gallery with limited, casual seating. The film is part of a multi-series, poetic and atypical documentary by PCA Artist in Residence, Valerie Lanciaux, filmed on location around the world.

She is currently expanding her research to include Brazil, Istanbul, Papua New Guinea, and more, in the desire of creating an international series revealing the soul of a city, a region, through the faces and the voices of the people who live there, people of different ages, backgrounds and origins, in order to connect cultures from around the world.

A short talk back with the filmmaker and guest(s) will follow. Tickets are available at the PCA office and online, or $5 at the door. For details, visit portagecenterforthearts.com.