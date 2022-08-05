Moving closer to opening Boys & Girls Club of Portage

Fundraising efforts continue to open the Boys & Girls Club – Portage Area/Columbia County. A little over a year ago a group of forward-thinking individuals formed an exploratory/fundraising committee to bring a Boys & Girls Club to Portage. Fundraising events raised about $100,000.

The funds required to open are $300,000. A fundraising committee was awarded a $150,000 matching grant from the Lenz Charitable Trust, and on Aug. 2, two gifts have narrowed the gap on the $150,000 needed to open the club. Aspirus, Divine Savior Hospital donated $15,000 and Hart & Olson Family Dentistry provided a sustainability gift of $5000 for five years.

The Portage Club will be the fourth site of Boys & Girls Clubs of West-Central Wisconsin, joining like sized clubs in Reedsburg, Tomah and Baraboo.

To donate, visit bgcwcw.org under “New! Portage Area Site” or contact Darren Hornby, director of resource development, at darrenh@bgcwcw.org.