Moving closer to opening Boys & Girls Club of Portage

Fundraising efforts continue to open the Boys & Girls Club – Portage/Columbia County. A little over a year ago a group of forward-thinking individuals formed an exploratory/fundraising committee to bring a Boys & Girls Club to Portage. They have hosted many fundraising events and raised nearly $50,000. This will be the fourth site of Boys & Girls Clubs of West-Central Wisconsin, joining clubs in Reedsburg, Tomah and Baraboo.

The funds required to open are $300,000. Earlier this year the fundraising committee was awarded a $150,000 matching grant from the Lenz Charitable Trust, and now three donors, Chad and Ellen Stevenson, Rob and Vicki Walz, and Rhyme have committed to $10,000 each year for the next five years, for a total of $50,000, bringing the total to $80,000 for the year.

“We are moving closer to our goal of $300,000 with just $70,000 more to raise. Now is the time that we need other businesses and individuals in the community to make an investment in Portage,” Karen DeSanto, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of West-Central Wisconsin, said.

Donation options can be located at bgcwcw.org under “New! Portage Area Site” or contact Darren Hornby, director of resource development at darrenh@bgcwcw.org.