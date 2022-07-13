 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Moving closer to opening Boys & Girls Club of Portage

  • 0

Fundraising efforts continue to open the Boys & Girls Club – Portage/Columbia County. A little over a year ago a group of forward-thinking individuals formed an exploratory/fundraising committee to bring a Boys & Girls Club to Portage. They have hosted many fundraising events and raised nearly $50,000. This will be the fourth site of Boys & Girls Clubs of West-Central Wisconsin, joining clubs in Reedsburg, Tomah and Baraboo.

The funds required to open are $300,000. Earlier this year the fundraising committee was awarded a $150,000 matching grant from the Lenz Charitable Trust, and now three donors, Chad and Ellen Stevenson, Rob and Vicki Walz, and Rhyme have committed to $10,000 each year for the next five years, for a total of $50,000, bringing the total to $80,000 for the year.

“We are moving closer to our goal of $300,000 with just $70,000 more to raise. Now is the time that we need other businesses and individuals in the community to make an investment in Portage,” Karen DeSanto, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of West-Central Wisconsin, said.

People are also reading…

Donation options can be located at bgcwcw.org under “New! Portage Area Site” or contact Darren Hornby, director of resource development at darrenh@bgcwcw.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Schultz House on historic tour

Schultz House on historic tour

The 2022 Baraboo Tour of Historic Homes will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 23. The tour will feature five private historic homes.

Neuman earns promotion

Neuman earns promotion

Dr. Patricia Neuman has been appointed the vice president of medical services at Agrace, according to a July 12 press release.

PETS OF WEEK: Rocky and Cleo

PETS OF WEEK: Rocky and Cleo

Rocky is a 15-month-old miniature pinscher mix who came in as a stray. He’s a favorite with the dog walkers, is super friendly, outgoing, and …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News