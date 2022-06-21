 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mower named Top 20 new product

The Scag EVZ electric zero-turn riding mower has been chosen by Landscape Business as one of the 20 top new products of 2022.

MAYVILLE — The Metalcraft of Mayville/Scag Power Equipment Scag EVZ electric zero-turn riding mower has been chosen by Landscape Business as one of the 20 top new products of 2022, according to a June 21 press release.

The Landscape Business “Twenty for 2022” New Product Awards recognize products for the commercial landscape and irrigation markets. Products were judged by the EPG Media and Specialty Information staff based on innovation, marketability and application within the market. Scag has previously won this award three times with its V-Ride II in 2018, Windstorm in 2019, and Turf Storm in 2020.

For more information, visit scag.com.

