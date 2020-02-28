MPE Partners helps Teel Plastics recapitalize

MPE Partners announces the recapitalization of Teel Plastics, a winner of Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year. Teel is a leading technology-driven manufacturer that specializes in plastic extrusion and injection molding, has been owned by the Smith family for more than 20 years and sought a partner to help the Teel team capitalize on the significant growth opportunities that are available to the company. MPE is that partner, according to a Feb. 5 press release.

“The Smith family is proud of the success we’ve had building Teel into a world class plastics processor over the past two decades, and we have a future of exciting growth planned. We are confident that, together with MPE, we will continue to innovate, deliver quality products to our customers, and execute on our growth plan. We are excited to utilize the capabilities, resources, and capital that MPE brings to support this next chapter of growth,” said Jay Smith, Teel owner.

BakerHostetler served as legal advisor to MPE. P&M Corporate Finance, LLC acted as the investment banking advisor to Teel and Foley & Lardner served as legal advisor.