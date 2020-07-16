MPTC adds board members

Rob Johnson of West Bend and Katharine Schlieve of Waupun took the oath of office as the newest members of the Moraine Park Technical College District Board on July 13. Both Johnson and Schlieve will serve as additional member representatives, with terms expiring in June 2023.
Johnson serves as the CEO of Kettle Moraine YMCA, and through his career experience, has seen first-hand the value of technical education. He currently serves as a non-profit representative for West Bend Community and as a board member for the Historic West Bend Theatre. He previously served as the president of United Way for Washington and Dodge counties. He served as president for the Noon Kiwanis Clubs in Beaver Dam and West Bend.
Schlieve serves as the city administrator and director of economic development for the city of Waupun. As a second-generation technical college graduate, she understands the benefits that the Wisconsin Technical College System brings to our local economy.
Schlieve is an active community member throughout Fond du Lac and Dodge counties. She serves as a member of the Board of Directors for Envision Greater Fond du Lac, Destination Lake Winnebago Region, and the Waupun Area Chamber of Commerce. She also serves as an adviser for the Dodge County Manufacturing Business Alliance and a business coach for the IGNITE! Network in Fond du Lac County. She previously served on the Waupun Area School District Board of Education, among other boards and committees.
Also sworn in was Mike Schwab of Jackson, retaining his spots on the board as an elected official member. His new term will expire in June 2023.
Leaving the Moraine Park District Board are Lowell Prill and Cindy Laubenstein. The 2019-20 District Board members were also nominated into office during the meeting, Bur Zeratsky, chairperson; Mike Schwab, vice-chairperson; Bob Lloyd, treasurer; Candy Fields, secretary.
For more information on Moraine Park, visit morainepark.edu.
