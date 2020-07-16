MPTC adds board members

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rob Johnson of West Bend and Katharine Schlieve of Waupun took the oath of office as the newest members of the Moraine Park Technical College District Board on July 13. Both Johnson and Schlieve will serve as additional member representatives, with terms expiring in June 2023.

Johnson serves as the CEO of Kettle Moraine YMCA, and through his career experience, has seen first-hand the value of technical education. He currently serves as a non-profit representative for West Bend Community and as a board member for the Historic West Bend Theatre. He previously served as the president of United Way for Washington and Dodge counties. He served as president for the Noon Kiwanis Clubs in Beaver Dam and West Bend.

Schlieve serves as the city administrator and director of economic development for the city of Waupun. As a second-generation technical college graduate, she understands the benefits that the Wisconsin Technical College System brings to our local economy.