MPTC awards 20 spring semester scholarships

FOND DU LAC — Moraine Park Technical College created a new scholarship, which provided 20 students with financial assistance for the spring 2022 semester. Typically, Moraine Park scholarships are awarded in the fall semester. To help ease the financial burden for new students who start mid-year, the Moraine Park Spring Semester Scholarship was created.

This scholarship, which awards $500, is available to new spring semester students enrolled in an associate degree or technical diploma program, taking a minimum of six credits, with a high school or college grade-point average of 2.75 or higher, and with a qualifying financial need.

The recipients of the 2022 Moraine Park Spring Semester Scholarship are Mailia Bachleitner of Juneau, Gracie Bellin of West Bend, Jesse Durkee of West Bend, Diana Garcia-Pelayo of Beaver Dam, Natosha Kopmeyer of Beaver Dam, Jenna Maahs of Hartford, Emily Peschong of Fond du Lac, Luke Schroeder of Berlin, Sarah Wasley of West Bend, Luke Trochinski of Hartford, Abbigayle Gutknecht of Mayville, MaKenna Horness of Fond du Lac, Kasie Knoll of Mayville, Jamie Macisak of West Allis, Stacey Mack of Saukville, Maddelin McGovern of Hartford, Maiya Perez of Saukville, Madison Poole of Fond du Lac, April Tesch of Oshkosh, and Emma Williamson of Lusaka Zambia.

The scholarship is open to new students who missed the opportunity to apply for a fall scholarship. All established and new fall semester students should follow the standard scholarship deadlines.

Applications for the fall 2022 scholarships are currently open. The deadline for high school 12th-graders is April 1, and all other applications are due April 8. To be considered, the student must be enrolled in an associate degree or technical diploma program; have an MPTC cumulative or high school GPA of 2.75 or higher or a GED score of 169 or higher; enroll in a minimum of six credits each semester.

For more information, visit morainepark.edu/scholarships.