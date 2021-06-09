MPTC awards DNR its New Partner of the Year Award

FOND DU LAC — Moraine Park Technical College has selected the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources as the recipient of the 2020 New Partner of the Year award on May 27. The college’s Economic and Workforce Development presents five Business and Industry partnership awards each fiscal year; Excellence in Partnership, Employer of the Year, Innovation, New Partner of the Year, and Workforce Development Champion.

The award is given to an organization that supports MPTC through contributions, sponsorships, or involvement for the first time. MPTC and the DNR Bureau for Drinking & Groundwater, worked to develop and conduct three online training courses comprised of four training modules to aid the DNRs Water Utility Management program. The purpose of these training modules is to increase the technical, managerial, and financial capacity of municipal water systems in Wisconsin, and to help decision-makers at these water systems make informed decisions. These programs are free for participants. This 3-year partnership between MPTC and the DNR paves the way for future training opportunities. In addition, the College supports continuing education training for certified operators of small public drinking water systems and provides 55 continuing education courses around the state each year.