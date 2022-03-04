MPTC awards NTO Grants to K-12 partners

FOND DU LAC — Moraine Park Technical College has distributed more than $8,000 in its third round Non-Traditional Occupations grants. The grant is for materials and equipment to aid dual credit classrooms, eight grants were awarded and each one averaged just over $1,000.

The college started this initiative to benefit high school classrooms and encourage students to explore non-traditional career options. Non-traditional occupations are defined as careers that currently employ 25% or less of one gender.

High schools within Moraine Park’s district are eligible to participate in the grant program and partnerships are being formed to help influence the NTO exploration of skilled trade, health care and early childhood occupations.

“It’s important to us that we introduce high school students to careers early on,” Sally Ruback, Moraine Park’s enrollment communications and student recruitment manager, said. “There is such a high need for skilled workers, and our goal is to help fill the gaps in our local industries. Students who have the opportunity to take college credit classes in high school benefit in many ways; it’s more cost-effective, and they help develop life skills to be more self-sufficient and well-rounded adults.”

In addition to West Bend District High Schools, Fond du Lac High School, North Fond du Lac and Campbellsport High School, the fall 2021 grant cycle awarded Waupun High School with medical and anatomy equipment.

Moraine Park’s district schools interested in exploring dual credit options should connect with the K-12 Department at k12@morainepark.edu.