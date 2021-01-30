MPTC board accepting applications for members

FOND DU LAC — Moraine Park Technical College is accepting applications for three positions on the MPTC District Board; one employer member, one employee member and one school district administrator member, with the terms ending June 30, 2024. The application window is from Feb. 5-19.

The Employer Member position must be appointed from those counties of the Moraine Park Technical College District located west of the east shore of Lake Winnebago and the area west of the east boundary of the towns of Fond du Lac and Oakfield in Fond du Lac County and west of the east boundary of the towns of Leroy, Williamstown, Oak Grove, and Lowell in Dodge County.

The Employee Member position must be appointed from those counties of the Moraine Park Technical College District located east of the east shore of Lake Winnebago and the area east of the east boundary of the towns of Fond du Lac and Oakfield in Fond du Lac County and east of the east boundary of the towns of Leroy, Williamstown, Oak Grove, and Lowell in Dodge County.

The School District Administrator Member position may be appointed from anywhere within the Moraine Park Technical College District.