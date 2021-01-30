MPTC board accepting applications for members

FOND DU LAC — Moraine Park Technical College is accepting applications for three positions on the MPTC District Board; one employer member, one employee member and one school district administrator member, with the terms ending June 30, 2024. The application window is from Feb. 5-19.
The Employer Member position must be appointed from those counties of the Moraine Park Technical College District located west of the east shore of Lake Winnebago and the area west of the east boundary of the towns of Fond du Lac and Oakfield in Fond du Lac County and west of the east boundary of the towns of Leroy, Williamstown, Oak Grove, and Lowell in Dodge County.
The Employee Member position must be appointed from those counties of the Moraine Park Technical College District located east of the east shore of Lake Winnebago and the area east of the east boundary of the towns of Fond du Lac and Oakfield in Fond du Lac County and east of the east boundary of the towns of Leroy, Williamstown, Oak Grove, and Lowell in Dodge County.
The School District Administrator Member position may be appointed from anywhere within the Moraine Park Technical College District.
Interested individuals can receive application materials from the County Board chairperson or clerk of any of the following counties: Calumet, Columbia, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Marquette, Sheboygan, Washington, Waushara, and Winnebago or contact Jaclyn Jelinek, Moraine Park Technical College, 235 N. National Ave., P. O. Box 1940, Fond du Lac, WI 54936-1940, at 920-929-2127, or email jjelinek@morainepark.edu.
Candidates should mail their completed application to Candy Fields, secretary, Moraine Park Technical College District Board, 235 N. National Ave., P. O. Box 1940, Fond du Lac, WI 54936-1940. Their submission must include at least two written references supporting their nomination and be received by 4:30 p.m. Feb. 19. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply. Employer and Employee members must be representative of the businesses and industries within the Moraine Park Technical College District.
Applicants are also required to attend the public hearing of the District Board Appointment Committee tentatively scheduled for 4:30 p.m. March 22, at Moraine Park Technical College. A legal notice announcing the exact date, time, and location of this meeting will be published sometime during the week of Feb. 22 or March 1.
For more information, contact Jelinek.