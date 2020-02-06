MPTC board accepting applications for members

FOND DU LAC — Moraine Park Technical College is accepting applications for three positions on the MPTC District Board; one elected official member, and two additional members. The application window is Feb. 7-21, with the terms ending June 2023.

One of the additional member positions must be appointed from those counties of the district located west of the east shore of Lake Winnebago and the area west of the east boundary of the towns of Fond du Lac and Oakfield in Fond du Lac County and west of the east boundary of the towns of Leroy, Williamstown, Oak Grove, and Lowell in Dodge County.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The elected official member position and the other additional member position may be appointed from anywhere within the MPTC District.

Interested individuals can receive application materials from the County Board chairperson or clerk of any of the following counties: Calumet, Columbia, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Marquette, Sheboygan, Washington, Waushara, and Winnebago or contact Jaclyn Jelinek, Moraine Park Technical College, 235 N. National Ave., P. O. Box 1940, Fond du Lac, WI 54936-1940, at 920-929-2127, or email jjelinek@morainepark.edu.

For more information, contact Jelinek.