MPTC board accepts applications for members

FOND DU LAC — Moraine Park Technical College is accepting applications for five positions on the MPTC District Board, one employer member, two additional members and two employee members. Terms of the employer, one of the additional member positions, and one of the employee member positions will be for three years, expiring June 30, 2025. The term of the second employee member position will be for the remainder of the unexpired term ending on June 30, 2024. The term of the second additional member position will be for the remainder of the unexpired term ending on June 30, 2023. The application window is from Feb. 18-March 4.
For more information on the open positions/qualifications, contact Jaclyn Jelinek, executive assistant, Moraine Park Technical College, 235 N. National Ave., P. O. Box 1940, Fond du Lac, WI 54936-1940, 920-929-2127, email jjelinek@morainepark.edu.
Interested individuals can receive application materials from the County Board chairperson or clerk of any of the following counties: Calumet, Columbia, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Marquette, Sheboygan, Washington, Waushara, and Winnebago, or by contacting Jelinek.