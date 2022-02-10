MPTC board accepts applications for members

FOND DU LAC — Moraine Park Technical College is accepting applications for five positions on the MPTC District Board, one employer member, two additional members and two employee members. Terms of the employer, one of the additional member positions, and one of the employee member positions will be for three years, expiring June 30, 2025. The term of the second employee member position will be for the remainder of the unexpired term ending on June 30, 2024. The term of the second additional member position will be for the remainder of the unexpired term ending on June 30, 2023. The application window is from Feb. 18-March 4.