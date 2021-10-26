MPTC changes bookstore provider 

Moraine Park Technical College has selected eCampus.com, an online bookstore model, as the new campus bookstore provider.
The partnership with eCampus.com will focus initially on online access and presence, coupled with key system integrations to provide students with an intuitive purchasing experience. With single sign-on, users can enjoy instant access to a customized list of professor-selected materials, with the ability to choose from a wide selection of course material format options including new, used, eBook, rental, and Marketplace at significant savings with the convenience of on-campus package pickup and onsite buybacks.
As a result of this change, MPTC’s partnership with Follet will end, and the three campus bookstore locations will close effective Nov. 9.
MPTC will continue to explore options for smaller and more accessible on-campus bookstore services such as spirit stores and onsite textbook pick-ups and returns.
For more information, visit morainepark.edu or ecampus.com.