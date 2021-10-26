MPTC changes bookstore provider 

The partnership with eCampus.com will focus initially on online access and presence, coupled with key system integrations to provide students with an intuitive purchasing experience. With single sign-on, users can enjoy instant access to a customized list of professor-selected materials, with the ability to choose from a wide selection of course material format options including new, used, eBook, rental, and Marketplace at significant savings with the convenience of on-campus package pickup and onsite buybacks.