 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MPTC class registration begins Monday
0 comments

MPTC class registration begins Monday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Moraine Park Technical College will continue offering face-to-face classes for the fall semester.

Most classes will be offered in the classroom and more than 90% of classes will be offered in-person on one of the three Moraine Park campuses. Business and industry-related outreach and adult education instruction continues in face-to-face formats.

Registration for summer semester begins Monday and students are encouraged to enroll. Fall registration will open to returning program students on April 13, new program students on April 20, and non-program students on May 4. For more information, visit morainepark.edu/register.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News