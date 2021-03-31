MPTC class registration begins Monday

Moraine Park Technical College will continue offering face-to-face classes for the fall semester.
Most classes will be offered in the classroom and more than 90% of classes will be offered in-person on one of the three Moraine Park campuses. Business and industry-related outreach and adult education instruction continues in face-to-face formats.
Registration for summer semester begins Monday and students are encouraged to enroll. Fall registration will open to returning program students on April 13, new program students on April 20, and non-program students on May 4. For more information, visit morainepark.edu/register.