MPTC donates 1,700 books to rural schools

MPTC partnered with Fond du Lac, Dodge and Washington counties United Way to distribute the books to rural schools in need. More than 40 MPTC staff and students volunteered to sort, personalize and deliver the books to schools in Campbellsport, Oakfield, Dodgeland, Hustisford, Jackson, Kewaskum, West Bend and Hartford. The books focused on diversity, equity and inclusion.

“Culturally relevant books help to engage all of our readers because they build on the lived experiences of students,” said Amber Kilawee, Fond du Lac Area United Way director. “We also know that it's critical for students to have the opportunity to read books focused on DEI, because they provide an advantage in terms of academic performance outcomes. We are honored to have gotten the opportunity to work with Moraine Park on this wonderful service-learning project.”