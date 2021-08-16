MPTC earns spot on best colleges list for military

FOND DU LAC — Moraine Park Technical College has earned the eighth spot on the “Military Times Best: Colleges 2020” rankings, according to an Aug. 9 press release. This honor recognizes career and technical colleges for their commitment to educating and providing opportunities to America’s veterans.

MPTC has made this list for the more than six years and serves as one of two technical college in Wisconsin to earn a place on this list. The Military Times surveys colleges and universities on an annual basis requesting documentation on services, special rules, accommodations, financial incentives, and student services that are offered to veterans and their families.