FOND DU LAC — Moraine Park Technical College has earned the eleventh spot on the “Military Times Best: Colleges 2020” rankings, according to a Nov. 8 press release. This honor recognizes career and technical colleges for their commitment to educating and providing opportunities to America’s veterans.
MPTC has made this list for the past five years and serves as the only technical college in Wisconsin to earn a place on this list. The Military Times surveys colleges and universities on an annual basis requesting documentation on services, special rules, accommodations, financial incentives, and student services that are offered to veterans and their families. There were nearly 500 survey entries for the Military Times Best College’s ranking, and less than half earned a spot on this list.
Moraine Park offers many programs that qualify under Veteran Administration benefits, with flexible scheduling options and is continuously working to maintain a culture that supports the challenges that veterans may encounter.
For more information, visit morainepark.edu/veterans.
