MPTC earns workplace award

FOND DU LAC — Moraine Park Technical College has received a Gold Well Workplace Award from the Wellness Council of America, with local affiliate Wellness Council of Wisconsin. This award recognizes an organization for its commitment to the health and well-being of its employees.

Moraine Park first earned the Well Workplace distinction in 2015 through the Well City Fond du Lac initiative. This subsequent award is a three-year distinction and ranks the college among America’s healthiest companies.

“We are committed to the overall health and wellbeing of our employees; mental, physical, emotional, financial, and environmental,” Lori Schrage, benefits coordinator at Moraine Park, said. “Overall health is far greater than just physical health. The college is continuously looking at ways to grow and adapt to meet our employee’s needs.”

For more information, visit morainepark.edu/jobs.