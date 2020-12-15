MPTC extends COVID restrictions

FOND DU LAC — Moraine Park Technical College has extended its public access restrictions and mask-wearing requirements for all campuses indefinitely, but, at least through June 30, 2021, according to a Dec. 11 press release. The college will remain closed to the general public, and masks will continue to be required on all campuses, even if the statewide mandate ends.

“COVID-19 exposures remain low on our campuses. We hope by continuing to limit the number of people on our campuses, we can ensure a successful spring 2021 semester for our students and staff- including the ability to continue in-person classes and hold our annual commencement ceremony,” said Bonnie Baerwald, president.

The spring 2021 semester will begin as scheduled on Jan. 25 and classes will continue to be offered in face-to-face, virtual, and online formats.

The college plans to host the 2021 commencement ceremony on May 22, if conditions remain as they are or improve. The ceremony will be held outdoors at the Fond du Lac campus with guest limitations to allow for social distancing, and a backup date will be selected in case of inclement weather.