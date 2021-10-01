MPTC hosts ‘Discover Moraine Park’

FOND DU LAC — Moraine Park Technical College will host its annual community event, Discover Moraine Park, to help high school students, displaced workers, and individuals looking for a career change jump-start their education and career. The Beaver Dam campus event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Space is limited, pre-registration required. A virtual option is available from 5:30-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17, registration is also required.

Participants can explore different programs of study offered and tour the campus, labs, and classrooms. Program instructors and staff will be available to explain program details, admissions requirements, and more.

The event will also share information on resources outside the classroom, including diversity relations, student life, veteran resources, tutoring, and counseling. One-on-one assistance from financial aid specialists will be available to help completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

Face coverings are required on all of its campuses. For more information or to register, visit morainepark.edu/discover.