 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MPTC hosts open house, business expo

  • 0

Dodge County, The Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce, and Moraine Park Technical College will host the Moraine Park Open House and Business Expo from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday at MPTC, 700 Gould St., Beaver Dam.

This outreach event is an opportunity for businesses to bring attention to their local facility(s) and showcase career opportunities. MPTC education programs will be highlighted and businesses and organizations in select industries that align with these programs including Criminal Justice, Energy Distribution, Fire Safety, Health Care, and Manufacturing. The idea is to educate the public on career pathways and how to prepare students for careers in these industries. Instructors and students will be on hand to showcase the hands-on training students’ experience.

Residents of all ages and backgrounds are encouraged to attend.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BD Fire promotes 2

BD Fire promotes 2

The Beaver Dam Fire Department has promoted firefighters Kyle Nehr and Nick Smith to the rank of lieutenant, taking on their new roles on Sept. 13.

PETS OF WEEK: Fischer and Florence

PETS OF WEEK: Fischer and Florence

Fischer is a 21-month-old lab/retriever mix brought in by a Good Samaritan that witnessed him being thrown from a vehicle. He’s been at the sh…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News