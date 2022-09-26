MPTC hosts open house, business expo

This outreach event is an opportunity for businesses to bring attention to their local facility(s) and showcase career opportunities. MPTC education programs will be highlighted and businesses and organizations in select industries that align with these programs including Criminal Justice, Energy Distribution, Fire Safety, Health Care, and Manufacturing. The idea is to educate the public on career pathways and how to prepare students for careers in these industries. Instructors and students will be on hand to showcase the hands-on training students’ experience.