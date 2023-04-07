FOND DU LAC — Moraine Park Technical College has narrowed down its search for the next vice president of teaching and learning to three candidates following a nationwide search, Douglas Hamm, Dr. Fred Rice, and Dr. Brian Stout.

The current VP, Dr. Jim Eden, will retire on June 30 and the new VP will begin on July 1.

Hamm has served more than 30 years as a transformational servant leader in business and education. He is pursuing a Ph.D. in higher education leadership and is concluding his dissertation. His masters of business administration is from Illinois State University, and his bachelor of arts in business and history is from Illinois Wesleyan University.

Rice serves as the associate vice president of academics at MPTC. He earned his Ph.D. in technology management with a specialization in human resource development and industrial training from Indiana State University, a master of business administration from Cardinal Stritch University, a bachelor of business administration from Marian University, and an associate of applied science in water technology from Bay College.

Stout joined the leadership team at MPTC in 2022, has served in leadership roles at Milwaukee Area Technical College, the University of Wisconsin-Sheboygan, the University of Wisconsin-Stout, and the United States Military Academy at West Point. Before entering academia permanently, Stout served for 23 years as an active-duty Army officer. He earned his doctorate in career and technical education from the University of Wisconsin-Stout, a master’s degree in business administration from Western International University and nuclear engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and a bachelor’s degree with a double major in physics and anthropology from Ripon College.

The interview process is expected to be finalized in April, with the public announcement planned for mid-May. For more information, visit morainepark.edu.