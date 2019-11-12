MPTC nursing program earns 8-year accreditation

FOND DU LAC — Moraine Park Technical College’s nursing program earned an eight-year accreditation status, the maximum time frame that can be granted.
The Accrediting Commission for Education in Nursing completed an on-site visit in February and the college was notified of the award Oct. 15.
To earn this accreditation, MPTC had to meet the standards set by the ACEN and demonstrate compliance by having policies that support the college and mission, students, faculty, curriculum, resources, and outcomes.
“We are extremely proud that Moraine Park's nursing program has achieved the highest level of accreditation possible,” Kelly Shafaie, associate dean of nursing at Moraine Park, said. “Earning this accreditation means our students are receiving an exceptional education in nursing. We are grateful for our communities and their continued support that promotes the success of our program."
The program ranks in the top 10 for nursing programs in Wisconsin.
For more information, visit morainepark.edu/nursing.
