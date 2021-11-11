MPTC offers Diagnostic Medical Sonography program

FOND DU LAC — Moraine Park will offer the new Diagnostic Medical Sonography program as part of its group of Health Sciences offerings, beginning in fall 2022.

Diagnostic medical sonographers, otherwise known as ultrasound technicians, utilize soundwave equipment that produces images and videos of the internal body. They also assist medical professionals in making accurate diagnoses without invasive measures.

Demand is expected to be high and students are encouraged to submit applications now to secure a spot. This is a 69-credit associate degree program based at the Beaver Dam Campus with clinicals throughout Dodge, Washington, Fond du Lac counties and beyond. The median annual salary in Wisconsin is $79,300.

