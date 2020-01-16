MPTC offers series on starting a business
FOND DU LAC — Moraine Park Technical College, in partnership with the Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Beaver Dam Inc., will hold a workshop series called “Start Your Own Business from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday nights beginning Jan. 23 at the Beaver Dam Campus, 700 Gould St.

Participants will learn how to develop a business plan while exploring business management skills and resources necessary to succeed in today’s competitive business environment. Concepts related to marketing, promotion, budgeting, and finances will be explored.

The classes are offered as a five series workshop for $175, or individually for $40 each.

For more information, visit morainepark.edu/continuing-education. To register, call 920-924-3207.

