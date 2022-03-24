MPTC offers summer scholarships

FOND DU LAC — The Moraine Park Technical College Foundation will offer Summer Start scholarships to support students who start their programs in the summer. The program of $400 scholarships is available to new students enrolled in four Moraine Park summer programs: Gas Utility Construction and Service, Accounting, Business Management, and Leadership and Organizational Development.

To qualify, students must have a high school grade-point average of 2.75 or higher, be admitted for the summer term, enroll in at least six credits within their program, and submit their scholarship application with a reference by May 1. The scholarship application link is emailed to students after they apply for one of the four qualifying programs and recipients will be notified around May 17.