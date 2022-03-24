MPTC offers summer scholarships

FOND DU LAC — The Moraine Park Technical College Foundation will offer Summer Start scholarships to support students who start their programs in the summer. The program of $400 scholarships is available to new students enrolled in four Moraine Park summer programs: Gas Utility Construction and Service, Accounting, Business Management, and Leadership and Organizational Development.
To qualify, students must have a high school grade-point average of 2.75 or higher, be admitted for the summer term, enroll in at least six credits within their program, and submit their scholarship application with a reference by May 1. The scholarship application link is emailed to students after they apply for one of the four qualifying programs and recipients will be notified around May 17.
For more information, email recruitment@morainepark.edu.