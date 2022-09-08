MPTC presents partner award

FOND DU LAC — Moraine Park Technical College presented Ascendium Education Group and Legal Action of Wisconsin in Madison with its 2022 Community Partnership Award, according to an Aug. 31 press release. The award recognizes an organization that has gone above and beyond providing Moraine Park students with community impact opportunities.

Ascendium Education Group and Legal Action of Wisconsin were chosen for their work on Lawyers for Learners; a free, confidential service providing legal help for students and members of the community who would otherwise not be able to secure legal help. These legal clinics assist students and community members in overcoming legal obstacles, empowering them to move forward with their lives and achieve educational and career goals.