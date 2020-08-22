MPTC presents partnership awards

FOND DU LAC — Moraine Park Technical College awarded its first business and industry partnership awards, recognizing valued partners of 2019, according to an Aug. 10 press release. The college’s Economic and Workforce Development team has implemented five separate partnership awards to be presented each fiscal year; Excellence in Partnership, Employer of the Year, Innovation, New Partner of the Year, and Workforce Development Champion.
The Excellence in Partnership award is given to an organization involved in several areas of the college including advisory committees, foundation donations, TechConnect, EWD contracts, and boot camp internships. The 2019 award recipient is Mayville Engineering Co. As a longtime partner, MEC has supported its employees serving on MPTC advisory committees; welding fabrication, IT applications developer, and mechanical design technology. Their contributions to the Promise program were vital in meeting fundraising goals, ultimately helping fund tuition for students who otherwise couldn’t afford it. MEC has been utilizing TechConnect and partnering with EWD both in contracted services and as a boot camp internship site for several years. All of these reasons, and more, earned them the inaugural Excellence in Partnership award on July 23.
The Employer of the Year award is given to an employer who has made a significant investment in their staff through a partnership with MPTC. The 2019 award recipient is Mercury Marine, for being a valued and consistent partner. Awarded on Aug. 5.
The Innovation Award is given to an organization that implemented an innovative solution to a workforce challenge. The 2019 award recipient is Bike Friendly West Bend, for their work and collaboration that surrounded the implementation of bike racks around the city of West Bend. Awarded on July 13.
The New Partner of the Year award is given to an organization that supports Moraine Park through contributions, sponsorships, or involvement for the first time. The 2019 award recipient is Envision Greater Fond du Lac for their collaboration and engagement in the development and delivery of the new Leading Through People and Processes program. Awarded on July 22.
The Workforce Development Champion award is given to an individual focused on improving the skills and retention of personnel in the region and has positively impacted workforce issues around recruitment, training, and career development. Awarded on Aug. 10.
The 2019 award recipient is Harley Lemkuil from Specialty Cheese in Reeseville. Specialty Cheese Inc. first partnered with MPTC, as a boot camp internship site, in 2019. Since then, under the leadership of Lemkuil, they have created additional partnerships with the college including machining onsite training and participation in the EWD’s podcast. Lemkuil is always looking for ways to help provide resources to improve the lives of employees including a rideshare program, training in Spanish and English, and child care services. Lemkuil is exploring having onsite English Language Learner classes.
For more information, visit morainepark.edu.
