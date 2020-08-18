You have permission to edit this article.
MPTC receives $1.3 million grant
Pictured, from left, Bethany Leigh, EDGE academic advisor; Kris Buchanan, Edge/Trio grant manager; Nicole Grumley, Edge academic advisor.

 MPTC Contributed

FOND DU LAC — Moraine Park Technical College is one of five Wisconsin Technical College System colleges to receive a five-year, $1.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to continue its Student Support Services program, also known as EDGE, according to an Aug. 13 press release.

The program seeks to help students who are low-income, first-generation to college and/or have a learning disability, with a purpose to help students meet their goals and graduate from college. It offers many services to help students stay on track, including academic advising, financial aid, and scholarship resources, cultural events, skills development, and tutoring. All services are provided to eligible students at no cost. This is the third consecutive grant received for Moraine Park’s EDGE program.

Since the program began in 2010, it has served over 430 students. Currently, the program serves 140 active students at the College and has proven to be a gateway to success for eligible students.

For more information on the Edge program, visit morainepark.edu/trio.

