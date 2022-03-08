MPTC receives Ready for Pell initiative

FOND DU LAC — Moraine Park Technical College is one of 22 recipients of the Ascendium Education Group’s Ready for Pell initiative. Jobs for the Future, highlights the two state systems and 20 colleges nationwide that will receive up to $120,000 in funding to expand postsecondary education in advance of the restoration of Pell Grant eligibility in 2023. MPTC is the only recipient in the state.

Ready for Pell is designed to help institutions that provide postsecondary education in prisons navigate the upcoming changes to the Pell Grant program for student financial assistance, giving learners who are incarcerated new opportunities for educational attainment and increased economic mobility.

Since 1994, people who are incarcerated have been prohibited from receiving Pell Grants, resulting in a decrease in PEP programs and negatively impacting reentry outcomes.

With eligibility returning in 2023, the Ready for Pell initiative will help institutions enhance program quality and ensure eligible students can access and maximize the use of Pell funds as they pursue post-secondary education in prison and beyond.

MPTC has been partnering with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections since 1974, helping non-violent offenders with an upcoming release learn essential career skills. Since the partnership started, 32,000 incarcerated individuals have graduated with a technical diploma or certificate. Moraine Park began offering associate degrees in the prisons in 2019.