MPTC recognizes employee community impact
MPTC employees were awarded for their 2019 Employee Community Engagement efforts on Dec. 16. Pictured, from left, are Steve Pepper, Community Engagement cross functional team member and award presenter; Kim Spartz, bronze; Anne Lemke, silver; Donna Freund, bronze; Brenda Raad, gold.

FOND DU LAC — Moraine Park Technical College presented its inaugural Employee Community Engagement Awards on Dec. 16.

Seven employees were recognized, with recipients earning gold, 100-199 hours; silver, 50-99 hours; or bronze, 25-49 hours; awards.

“The goal of community engagement at Moraine Park is to make an impact on, give back to, and build partnerships within our communities,” said Judy Urben, communications manager. “We were very pleased to be able to present these awards to a great group of community-minded employees in just our first year.”

The MPTC employees recognized were, Brenda Raad, dean of general studies, gold; Bradley Mitchell, recruiter, silver; Anne Lemke, student community impact coordinator, silver; Amy Wiedmeyer, disability resources specialist, silver; Donna Freund, payroll manager, bronze; Kim Spartz, administrative assistant for health and human services, bronze; Rachel Tease, adult education instructor, bronze.

For more information, visit morainepark.edu/community-impact.edu.

