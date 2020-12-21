MPTC recognizes employee community impact

FOND DU LAC — Moraine Park Technical College presented its inaugural Employee Community Engagement Awards on Dec. 16.
Seven employees were recognized, with recipients earning gold, 100-199 hours; silver, 50-99 hours; or bronze, 25-49 hours; awards.
“The goal of community engagement at Moraine Park is to make an impact on, give back to, and build partnerships within our communities,” said Judy Urben, communications manager. “We were very pleased to be able to present these awards to a great group of community-minded employees in just our first year.”
The MPTC employees recognized were, Brenda Raad, dean of general studies, gold; Bradley Mitchell, recruiter, silver; Anne Lemke, student community impact coordinator, silver; Amy Wiedmeyer, disability resources specialist, silver; Donna Freund, payroll manager, bronze; Kim Spartz, administrative assistant for health and human services, bronze; Rachel Tease, adult education instructor, bronze.
For more information, visit morainepark.edu/community-impact.edu.
