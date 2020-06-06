MPTC recognizes student achievements

The Meritorious Service Award is granted to students who have served the college through their leadership and participation in co-curricular activities such as student clubs, student government or other volunteer opportunities. This year’s 52 recipients include Maurice Artiles-Tramsen of Campbellsport, Brian Blankenheim of Fond du Lac, Jason Blonigen of Fond du Lac, Tanner Bury of West Bend, Ana Cristy Chavez of Fond du Lac, Dylan Coomer of Waubeka, McKenzie Croce of Colgate, Debra Davis of Ripon, Cheyanne DiPaola of Lomira, Enleigh Dobyns-Schuetter of Fond du Lac, Austin Duller of Germantown, Taylor Dynes of Hartford, Brittany Enderle of Mayville, Jarrod Grahl of Eden, Jamie Haas of Beaver Dam, Melissa Haase of Beaver Dam, Harold Haney of Rosendale, Hannah Hansen of Fond du Lac, Chad Hansen of Plymouth, Noah Jacobi of Rubicon, Alex Krause of Fond du Lac, Shane Kusak of Beaver Dam, Morgan Laiken of Cedarburg, David Lamb of Oshkosh, Jody Link of Slinger, Emma Long of West Bend, Dillon Meyer of Mount Calvary, William Millard of Fond du Lac, Jack Nytes of Cascade, Nicole Peterson of Eldorado, Heather Petrin of Germantown, Caitlin Pieper of Burnett, Sean Pierret of Hartford, Leah Pietrangelo of West Bend, Nathan Polcyn of Green Lake, Ryan Prochnow of Campbellsport, Christine Quant of Port Washington, Nathan Radtke of Darien, Samuel Ramirez of Eden, Gretchen Rauls Fond du Lac, Manuel Reyes of Hartford, Kileen Rosenberg of Theresa, Katrina Schmidt of West Bend, Timothy Schroeder of North Fond du Lac, Allie Schroeder of Fond du Lac, Alannis Schultz of Columbus, Kari Stone of Random Lake, Tieraney Swangstu of Waupun, Nicole Toombs of Ripon, Kyle Toth of Kewaskum, Emily Vick of Beaver Dam, and Abby Walker of Oshkosh.