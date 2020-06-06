MPTC recognizes student achievements

FOND DU LAC — Moraine Park Technical College recognizes the hard work and academic achievement of students throughout the year.
The 2020 Student of the Year Award was presented to Kevin Piotrowski of Kewaskum. The award is designed to recognize a student who excelled in and outside of the classroom.
The 2020-21 District Student Ambassador Award was presented to Haley Van Raden of West Bend. The award identifies outstanding students in the technical college system, with nominations solicited from faculty and staff.
Technical Achievement Awards were presented to 17 students. To receive this award, recipients must be enrolled in a technical diploma program and have maintained a 3.25 grade-point average. They are judged on classroom participation and other contributions and characteristics that exemplify an outstanding student. The 2020 recipients were Logan Brue of Hubertus, William Butzlaff of Kewaskum, Dylan Coomer of Waubeka, Nathan Flood of Fond du Lac, Jordan Hartley of Kewaskum, Mason Heeringa of Friesland, Jared Hoffman of Eldorado, Trent Kehl of Hustisford, Michael Kier of West Bend, Ashton Mislivecek of Hillsboro, Joshua Oldenhoff of Neosho, William Overton of West Bend, Kevin Piotrowski of Kewaskum, Luke Pulvermacher of Princeton, Cody Sheck of Sheboygan, Isaac Smith of Berlin, and Carson Thewis of Mellen.
The Campus Impact Award recognizes students who have served the college by participating in a college focus group, a college-related function, or a club/student government activity or project. Other considerations include GPA, reliability and follow-through. Seventeen awards were presented to Walker Beitz of Marshall, Sergio DeLaCruz of Beaver Dam, Kyle Doering of Watertown, Amber Fetterly of Fredonia, Anthony Fiore of Waupun, Brett Hebert of Fond du Lac, Shayenne Jaffke of Hartford, Tom Martin of Fond du Lac, Ashton Mislivecek of Hillsboro, Susie Rodencal of Fond du Lac, Lauryn Slade of Hartford, Dylan Tongusi of Hartford, Brisa Vasquez-Contreras of Allenton, Renee Vnuk-Urhman of Campbellsport, Justin Wagner of West Bend, Nathen Wegner of Cambria, and Josh Wolf of West Bend.
The Meritorious Service Award is granted to students who have served the college through their leadership and participation in co-curricular activities such as student clubs, student government or other volunteer opportunities. This year’s 52 recipients include Maurice Artiles-Tramsen of Campbellsport, Brian Blankenheim of Fond du Lac, Jason Blonigen of Fond du Lac, Tanner Bury of West Bend, Ana Cristy Chavez of Fond du Lac, Dylan Coomer of Waubeka, McKenzie Croce of Colgate, Debra Davis of Ripon, Cheyanne DiPaola of Lomira, Enleigh Dobyns-Schuetter of Fond du Lac, Austin Duller of Germantown, Taylor Dynes of Hartford, Brittany Enderle of Mayville, Jarrod Grahl of Eden, Jamie Haas of Beaver Dam, Melissa Haase of Beaver Dam, Harold Haney of Rosendale, Hannah Hansen of Fond du Lac, Chad Hansen of Plymouth, Noah Jacobi of Rubicon, Alex Krause of Fond du Lac, Shane Kusak of Beaver Dam, Morgan Laiken of Cedarburg, David Lamb of Oshkosh, Jody Link of Slinger, Emma Long of West Bend, Dillon Meyer of Mount Calvary, William Millard of Fond du Lac, Jack Nytes of Cascade, Nicole Peterson of Eldorado, Heather Petrin of Germantown, Caitlin Pieper of Burnett, Sean Pierret of Hartford, Leah Pietrangelo of West Bend, Nathan Polcyn of Green Lake, Ryan Prochnow of Campbellsport, Christine Quant of Port Washington, Nathan Radtke of Darien, Samuel Ramirez of Eden, Gretchen Rauls Fond du Lac, Manuel Reyes of Hartford, Kileen Rosenberg of Theresa, Katrina Schmidt of West Bend, Timothy Schroeder of North Fond du Lac, Allie Schroeder of Fond du Lac, Alannis Schultz of Columbus, Kari Stone of Random Lake, Tieraney Swangstu of Waupun, Nicole Toombs of Ripon, Kyle Toth of Kewaskum, Emily Vick of Beaver Dam, and Abby Walker of Oshkosh.
The Leadership & Service Award is reserved for members of Moraine Park’s Student Government. A student’s comprehensive level of commitment to the college and their representation of the student body through their attendance and engagement in Student Government and its related opportunities are taken into consideration during award selection. The eight award recipients include Mollea Greylord of Fond du Lac, Cortland Henning of Fond du Lac, Abby Muenchow of Horicon, Luke Pulvermacher of Princeton, David Sella of Wales, Koy Straks of Waupun, Alex Tischendorf of Kewaskum, and Barbara Turner of Beaver Dam.
Student Senate leadership recognition included Abby Muenchow, Beaver Dam president; Koy Straks, Beaver Dam vice president; Caitlin Pieper, Beaver Dam secretary; Justin Wagner, Fond du Lac president; Mollea Greylord, Fond du Lac vice president; Maurice Artiles, Fond du Lac secretary; Cortland Henning, community manager; Anthony Fiore, West Bend president; Lauryn Slade, West Bend vice president; and Brisa Vasquez, West Bend secretary.
Student Government leadership for District Student Government and Wisconsin Student Government are Koy Straks, DSG president; Tom Martin, DSG vice president; Trina Anderson, DSG parliamentarian; Nicole Nowicki, DSG secretary; Queenie Weesen, WSG governor; Barbara Turner, WSG lt. governor.
For more information, visit morainepark.edu.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!