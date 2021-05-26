MPTC recognizes student achievements

The Leadership & Service Award is reserved for committed members of Moraine Park’s Student Government. This year’s recipients were Avery Aarmga of Waupun, Alan Bago of Menomonee Falls, Michael Breitzka of Waupun, Jacob Bryant of Beaver Dam, Amanda Burg of Appleton, Anna Callies of West Bend, Kenzie Croce of West Bend, Austin Duller of Germantown, Brent Fassbender of Fredonia, Melissa Haase of Beaver Dam, Gretchen Kirchberg of Columbus, Emily Klemm-Jacoby of Port Washington, Payton Kollmann of Malone, Brent Kroll of Crivitz, Ashley Kwakkel of Waupun, Ashley Lambert of Fond du Lac, Al Loveland of Eden, Alex Lutz of Campbellsport, Abbie Meier of Ripon, Willy Millard of Fond du Lac, Ethan Rens of Rosendale, Leonardo Sanchez of West Bend, Katie Schultz of Lomira, Barbara Turner of Beaver Dam, Haley Van Raden of West Bend, Emily Vick of Beaver Dam, Josh Wolf of West Bend, Katrina Wolfe of West Bend, and Seth Woodke of Cascade.