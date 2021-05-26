MPTC recognizes student achievements

FOND DU LAC — Moraine Park Technical College annually recognizes the hard work and academic achievement of students throughout the year.
The 2021-22 District Student Ambassador Award was presented to Amanda Kollmorgan of Fond du Lac. Haley Van Raden of West Bend, the 2020-21 District Student Ambassador was also recognized.
The Leadership & Service Award is reserved for committed members of Moraine Park’s Student Government. This year’s recipients were Avery Aarmga of Waupun, Alan Bago of Menomonee Falls, Michael Breitzka of Waupun, Jacob Bryant of Beaver Dam, Amanda Burg of Appleton, Anna Callies of West Bend, Kenzie Croce of West Bend, Austin Duller of Germantown, Brent Fassbender of Fredonia, Melissa Haase of Beaver Dam, Gretchen Kirchberg of Columbus, Emily Klemm-Jacoby of Port Washington, Payton Kollmann of Malone, Brent Kroll of Crivitz, Ashley Kwakkel of Waupun, Ashley Lambert of Fond du Lac, Al Loveland of Eden, Alex Lutz of Campbellsport, Abbie Meier of Ripon, Willy Millard of Fond du Lac, Ethan Rens of Rosendale, Leonardo Sanchez of West Bend, Katie Schultz of Lomira, Barbara Turner of Beaver Dam, Haley Van Raden of West Bend, Emily Vick of Beaver Dam, Josh Wolf of West Bend, Katrina Wolfe of West Bend, and Seth Woodke of Cascade.
Student Senate leadership recognition included Dylan Jordan of Woodruff, Beaver Dam Student Senate president; Willy Mallard, Fond du Lac Student Senate president; and Haley Van Raden of West Bend, West Bend Student Senate president.
Student Government leadership for District Student Government and Wisconsin Student Government was Barbara Turner of Beaver Dam, DSG president.
